New affordable homes set for completion in Stevenage

13 new homes are set for completion in Eliot Road, Stevenage - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Thirteen new affordable homes in Stevenage are set for completion in December - less than 10 months after the start of construction.

The new housing site in Eliot Road has been delivered by Stevenage Borough Council, in partnership with Keepmoat and Origin Housing Associations.

The development delivers fully affordable rented housing. In total, there are 13 family sized homes, consisting of seven two-beds and a further six three-bed homes.

The homes will be set in a landscaped area, with their own and visitor car parking spaces. The scheme will also be expanded to include the planting of 46 trees along Chells Way.

The trees will be selected from UK grown stock and include such varieties as cherry, Hawthorne, liquid amber and mulberry.

The properties will be owned and managed by Origin Housing Association but will be made available to families on the council’s housing list to ensure they are meeting Stevenage’s housing requirements.

Keepmoat, the contractor building the homes, has utilised a blend of traditional construction methods and a closed panel system.

It is this modern method of construction that has enabled the homes to be built so quickly and utilising recycled and sustainable materials in a controlled factory setting, also contributing positively towards protecting the environment when compared to purely traditional onsite construction methods.

Cllr Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “We are working hard to deliver more social and affordable homes for the town through large re-investment projects and development sites.

“The new homes on Eliot Road are a great addition to the growing number of affordable rented homes we have in Stevenage and they will be allocated accordingly to local families.”

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “I’d like to thank Keepmoat for their use of modern methods of construction and Origin HA for their commitment to delivering more affordable rented housing in Stevenage.

“These initiatives are essential for the town to continue to prosper and remain sustainable by providing employment, housing and mitigating the negative impacts on the environment.”

Steve Norton, director of partnership at Keepmoat, commented: “We are appreciative of the support from Stevenage Borough Council’s Housing Development Team and our Client Origin Housing Association to make this project a success for both our partners”.

Assistant director of Origin HA Mark Wells added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Keepmoat and Stevenage Borough Council to deliver this high quality housing scheme on a former council-owned site.

"We are committed to meeting both the housing and environmental sustainability needs of the communities we serve, and we are excited to welcome these additional 13 homes constructed using modern methods of construction into our portfolio that demonstrate what great outputs can be achieved when dedicated partners work together."

This project is just one of multiple projects Stevenage Borough Council is overseeing to deliver more social and affordable homes for the town.

A council spokesperson said: "We'd like to thank and acknowledge the patience of the local residents over this time."