Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

When will the election results be counted in Herts?

Logo Icon

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:20 PM April 21, 2021   
Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire, agreed with the council's decision to clos

Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire, helped draw up the advice for election count safety - Credit: Herts county council

Election results will be delayed in Hertfordshire this year in a bid to prevent any spread of COVID-19, but some areas will delay longer than others.

Officials at Herts County Council have advised that ballot boxes should not be opened for 24 hours after the polls close on May 6.

That delay is designed to reduce any possible transmission of the virus from the handling of ballot papers - or from any aerosol particles that could be generated from the tipping out of large quantities of ballot papers.

As a result, in nine of the districts and boroughs, counting will not go ahead until Saturday, May 8 as a result, while officials in Broxbourne have opted to start counting on Friday - just 12 hours after the polls have closed.

Elsewhere in Herts, election officials have decided to wait. Some are opting to count all votes on the Saturday for both district/borough and county, while others are opting to count county council votes on the Saturday but wait until Sunday for district and borough.

You may also want to watch:

Spreading the counts over a number of days, and reducing the number of people who need to be present at any one time, should ease social distancing at council venues.

A range of other measures are to be implemented at each venue, including hand-sanitising stations, one-way systems and screens, as well as a requirement for face masks.

A Stevenage Council meeting was told that total job losses in Herts, due to Covid-19, were expected

The Stevenage Borough Council offices - Credit: Danny Loo

Most Read

  1. 1 Major application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage
  2. 2 Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?
  3. 3 11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery
  1. 4 Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash
  2. 5 Bringing home the bacon: Martyn's joy at Radio 1 rasher fame
  3. 6 Venue loss forces lifeline community group to close
  4. 7 Baby boutique born in lockdown welcomes first customers
  5. 8 Urgent appeal to fix charity's leaky roof
  6. 9 Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage
  7. 10 Arson attack causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to rural Herts pub

In Stevenage, counting of ballots for both district and county council votes will begin on Saturday.

For North Herts, county council ballots will be counted on Saturday and for district on Sunday. Measures planned to ensure safety including the wearing of face masks, as well as the use of hand sanitiser, screens and dividers between counters.

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Counc

The North Herts District Council offices - Credit: North Herts District Council

Those allowed to attend the North Herts counts will be lower than in previous years, in order to maintain social distancing.

In St Albans, votes for the 10 county council seats will be counted on Saturday, and for district council on Sunday.

St Albans Civic Centre is set for major changes next year.

St Albans Civic Centre, home of St Albans district council - Credit: Archant

The counts are being staffed to ensure social distancing in the counting hall, where there will be fewer counters. In addition, face masks will be required and hand sanitiser will be available, with one-way systems and COVID marshals at polling stations.

Meanwhile Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council says a number of safety measures will be in place to ensure that all aspects of the elections can run in a COVID-safe environment.

Campus East

The Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council offices in Campus East - Credit: Archant

The council says that the decision to count the ballots on Saturday reflects the health advice to quarantine the ballot papers and to ensure enough staff were available for the count.

The advice from Herts County Council to quarantine ballot papers has been drawn up by a multi-agency group, which includes the county council's director of public health, Jim McManus.

Mr McManus said: "The guide covers everything from risk assessment to counting and the emphasis is on ensuring people can vote and count safely.

“The multi-agency group which wrote the guidance reviewed the evidence and took advice.

“From our perspective, we also looked at what other elections did and will continue to review the evidence.

“Our continued question is whether tipping out large quantities of ballot papers from boxes can generate aerosols.”

The Electoral Commission has also provided advice to to returning officers, but they have not been recommending that ballot papers need to be quarantined so long as other measures, such as hand-sanitising and face masks, are in place.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: “We are supporting electoral administrators and returning officers in their complex and important work to prepare for and deliver the polls.

“This includes providing practical guidance on key aspects of the election process, such as polling station set up and the count.

“Polling station staff should ensure that everyone working with shared documents and paper follows public health guidelines, such as washing their hands regularly and avoiding touching their face, particularly after handling paper.”

All votes cast for the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner will be verified and counted on Monday, May 10.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two victims were allegedly assaulted with bricks in Stevenage Old Town on 'Super Saturday'. Photo: J

Police crack down on street drinking in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus figures for Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been revealed. Picture...

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease

Jacob Thorburn

person
Shefford Saints' Stewart Knight thanked the community for their support after the "awful" fire

Former Premier League footballer vows to help local club after 'awful' fire

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Glo & Blo had only been established for eight months before the pandemic hit in March 2020

Lockdown Easing

Glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus