Have your say on proposed change to election model in district

Published: 12:54 PM October 4, 2021

Residents are asked to submit their views on a potential change to the election model in North Herts - Credit: NHDC

A public consultation has been launched by North Herts District Council to determine how residents would prefer to vote in local elections.

The submission period to consider the option of moving away from the current 'by thirds' election model to a 'whole council' model was agreed by councillors at a full council meeting on September 23.

The online consultation launched today, and will run until November 8.

Currently, a third of all North Herts district councillors are elected over three years - for a term of four years. There are no elections during the fourth year.

The alternative model would see all district councillors elected at the same time, once every four years.

During the four years in between, there would be other types of elections held such as county council, or general elections.

After the consultation period has finished, a special meeting of council will be held where councillors will consider the feedback received from the public consultation and make a decision on which model to use from the elections in May 2024.

Those that can vote at district council elections as well as other interested parties such as parish councils, county councillors, and community groups also have the opportunity to submit their opinions.

Melanie Stimpson, democratic services manager at NHDC, said: “This consultation is an opportunity for people in the district to have a say on how they vote for their district councillors in the future.

“I would encourage everyone to take part so that councillors can understand the views of residents before making their decision.”

To take part in the consultation visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/electoralcycle

Alternatively, you can complete the form which is available the NHDC website, on request by contacting 01462 474000 or ElectoralCycleConsultation@north-herts.gov.uk.

Completed forms can be returned to North Hertfordshire District Council, Council Office, Gernon Road, Letchworth, SG6 3JF by November 8.

Further information can be found at https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/latest-news.