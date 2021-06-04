Almost 16,000 cyber attacks against county council in three months
Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Almost 16,000 cyber "attacks" were made against Hertfordshire County Council between January and March this year, according to the latest figures.
The data is included in a report due to be presented to a meeting of the council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Wednesday (June 9).
It says the exact number of attacks – between January 1 and March 31 this year – was 15,964. That’s a rate of 181 cyber attacks a day.
According to the report, it’s phishing attempts – where attempts are made to get recipients to share data – that are the biggest risk to county council security.
The report states: ”There were 15,964 cyber security attacks on county council systems with all attempts successfully repelled.
“Email phishing attempts continue to be the highest threat.”
