Councils to discuss housing resettling Afghan families amid unfolding crisis

In light of the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan, the Comet has approached councils in our area to ask if they will be providing support to displaced, innocent civilians.

The government announced on Tuesday (August 17) that the UK will welcome 20,000 refugees from the now Taliban-controlled country, housing 5,000 this year.

Priority will be given to women and girls, as well as religious and other minorities, who are most at risk of human rights abuses by the Taliban.

North Hertfordshire District Council has pledged to aid those seeking refuge in the UK as part of the scheme, but is yet to detail how it will contribute to the national effort.

In a statement, Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, leader of NHDC, told the Comet: “We’re deeply concerned by the situation in Afghanistan and are hugely sympathetic to those fleeing the country. We will do all we can to support those who need our help.

"We’ll be reviewing the detail of the government’s emerging settlement scheme and will consider how we can play our part while tackling our existing housing pressures.”

Stevenage Borough Council is expected to make a statement at the start of next week detailing its stance and how ot will join the national effort, with numerous meetings taking place to iron out the finer details.

Central Bedfordshire Council has also been approached for comment.

In Parliament yesterday - which was recalled for only the second time since 2013 - MPs gathered to debate the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, with Conservative MPs describing the UK and West's withdrawal from the country "catastrophic".

Ahead of his trip to Westminster, Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami said: “In recent years, British diplomats and non-combat forces have worked extremely hard as part of a multinational effort to build institutional capacity in Afghanistan’s government and security forces.

"There was hope that when we did eventually leave Afghanistan, we would leave behind a functional, safe nation with security for their citizens independent of foreign forces.

"The accelerated advance of the Taliban across the country and into Kabul has extinguished this hope."

North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller - who was unable to attend the debate - said on Tuesday: “Two decades of western support to create an alternative to a Taliban controlled Afghanistan have come to nothing.

He added: “Our focus now has to be on extracting British nationals and those who assisted British forces during the last 20 years.

"With a population of 40 million Afghans, we must do all that we can to persuade the Taliban to respect basic human rights and the rights of women in Afghanistan."