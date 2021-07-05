Councillor pledges to help reverse allotment concession removal that left pensioners feeling 'ripped off'

Updated

Published: 3:12 PM July 5, 2021

Cllr Wendy Kerby (right) will be requesting that the council's decision to scrap concession rates at their allotments be reversed. Ian and Cathy Craig (right) said that they were taken aback when they realised that pensioners in neighbouring North Herts are still eligible for a 50 per cent reduction - Credit: Archant

Bandley Hill councillor Wendy Kerby has shown her support in favour of reinstating a concession for those of a pension age who rent allotment space in Stevenage.

Last week, the Comet spoke with Ian Craig at his Edmonds Drive allotment, which he tends to with his wife, Cathy. Ian explained how the rent rates for his beloved plot had steadily increased over the last six years, and notably leapt up by two thirds in the last 12 months.

Ian Craig and his wife Cathy at their Edmonds Drive allotment in Stevenage - Credit: Maya Derrick

Five years ago, he added that the 50 per cent concession that was previously offered to those over the age of 60, had been scrapped.

As a result, people like Ian and Cathy have forking out double what others in neighbouring North Herts - in towns such as Hitchin and Letchworth - are paying.

Currently, Stevenage Borough Council offers a 25 per cent concession for those in receipt of a selection of means-tested benefits, but not for those of a pensionable age.

Although Ian said that during the height of the pandemic the his Edmonds Drive patch had been "a great asset", he added that the appeal of the allotment had been tarnished after discovering he was paying much more than others elsewhere: "I feel as if we're being ripped off, frankly."

Cllr Wendy Kerby, who represents the Bandley Hill ward, said: "Ian and Cathy kindly took me for a tour around the Edmonds Drive allotments. They've done a wonderful job of cultivating their plot; you can see they and the other plot holders have put a great deal of effort into making the allotment a success.

Bandley Hill councillor Wendy Kerby - Credit: Wendy Kerby

"I understand their frustrations with the sharp cost increases. It's a shame the SBC chose to withdraw the discount for pensioners and I hope that this doesn't deter people from applying for an allotment. They're an excellent facility which will become increasingly valuable as the council build more flats with little or no garden spaces.

"This decision was taken before I was elected as a councillor and I will be requesting that it is reversed."

Stevenage Borough Council has been approached for comment, but did not respond before the publication of this article.