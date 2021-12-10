Council office to close as 'Plan B' is implemented

North Herts Council has announced its offices are set to close to the public from Monday, following the announcement of new COVID restrictions.

The office in Gernon Road, Letchworth, will be closed from December 13 until further notice.

A spokesperson said: "While this unfortunately means we will not be holding face-to-face appointments for now, you can still contact us in the usual ways - online and by telephone - where our Customer Service team will be happy to help.

"The closure is to limit COVID transmission to protect our staff, councillors and the public, in line with new working from home guidance from the government: 'Go to work if you must, but work from home if you can.'"