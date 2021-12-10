Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Council office to close as 'Plan B' is implemented

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:40 AM December 10, 2021
The North Herts District Council offices. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Herts Council offices will close from Monday - Credit: DANNY LOO

North Herts Council has announced its offices are set to close to the public from Monday, following the announcement of new COVID restrictions.

The office in Gernon Road, Letchworth, will be closed from December 13 until further notice.

A spokesperson said: "While this unfortunately means we will not be holding face-to-face appointments for now, you can still contact us in the usual ways - online and by telephone - where our Customer Service team will be happy to help.

"The closure is to limit COVID transmission to protect our staff, councillors and the public, in line with new working from home guidance from the government: 'Go to work if you must, but work from home if you can.'"

North Hertfordshire District Council
North Herts News
Letchworth Garden City News

