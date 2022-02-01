£25k jackpot up for grabs with new community lottery

50p of every £1 spent will go to a local charity, group or organisation in North Herts - Credit: North Herts Council

A community lottery has launched in North Herts, with 50p for every pound spent by players going to local charities and groups.

North Herts Council officially launched its Community Lottery on January 18 with an online event for organisations.

Twenty different groups from across the district, including charities, youth groups, sports clubs, heritage organisations and conservation groups, attended the virtual event.

Once a good cause has signed up to the North Herts Community Lottery, they will be able to set up their own lottery page and receive 50p in every pound spent by players who choose to support their cause.

Chloe Gray, North Herts Council’s commercial manager, said: "It was a privilege to welcome everyone to the virtual event.

"I was delighted so many good causes were able to join us. We are looking forward to signing up plenty of groups, as it offers a simple way for them to raise money.

"We are excited about the future of the lottery and to watch it grow as more good causes sign up and ticket sales commence.

“We are committed to continuing our support of local voluntary and community groups, and this is a good way to spread the benefit more widely across the district."

Ticket sales will go live on February 15 via www.northhertscommunitylottery.co.uk.

North Herts Council Lottery’s first draw is on March 19. Players have a one in 50 chance of winning one of the prizes, which range from the £25,000 jackpot to three extra lottery tickets.

Causes that want to be a part of the lottery can register online at northhertscommunitylottery.co.uk.