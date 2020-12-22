Ho Ho Hot meal deliveries for sheltered housing residents this Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 12:14 PM December 22, 2020

Letchworth residents alone in sheltered housing schemes on Christmas Day are set to receive a special festive meal with all the trimmings. - Credit: Herts Independent Living Services

Letchworth residents who will be on their own in sheltered housing schemes on Christmas Day are set to receive a special festive meal with all the trimmings.

Thanks to a new project, North Herts District Council’s Healthy Hub service - in partnership with First Garden Cities Homes - is arranging delivery of a hot two-course Christmas dinner and a small gift.

The scheme - which has been match funded by Herts County Council - will bring some festive cheer to 40 residents who will be home alone at Christmas.

They will be delivered by Herts Independent Living Services, which will also provide a socially distanced welfare check at each visit.

First Garden Cities Homes has worked closely with the Healthy Hub North Herts service to identify residents in its sheltered housing schemes who would benefit from one of these Christmas visits.

The four Letchworth-based sheltered housing schemes taking part are Edwin Nott House, Kingfisher Court, Macfadyen Webb House and Tabor Court.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC executive member for community engagement, said: “We very much hope that this gesture of Christmas goodwill brings some extra enjoyment and light to the residents in sheltered accommodation who will be spending Christmas day on their own.

"If you know someone who is likely to spend Christmas day alone, please give them a call or check they are OK, and help the community spirit - of which we have seen so much this year - to keep shining through.”

Herts Independent Living Services will be delivering over 1,400 meals across the whole of Hertfordshire this Christmas season as part of its usual services.

The service began in 2007 with one site in Letchworth, and now operates from four sites spanning the whole of Herts.

For more information on Herts Independent Living Services, including ordering meal deliveries for those who are unable to provide a meal for themselves, visit hertsindependentliving.org

Please note that Healthy Hub North Herts or First Garden Cities Homes are unable to take nominations for Christmas Day meals and gifts as part of this project.