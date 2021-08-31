Have your say on what's next for Hitchin's historic Charnwood House

Published: 2:16 PM August 31, 2021

Ideas are currently on the table for what is next for Hitchin's Charnwood House - and North Herts District Council is asking for your suggestions.

The council is planning to give Charnwood House a new lease of life by transforming the disused building into a community hub.

Staff believe engaging with the community will help secure the long-term future of this cherished landmark building.

The aim of the consultation is to understand the demand for different services the community require and to engage with organisations and individuals who may want to propose a practical solution to refurbish and run the community hub.

Aspirations for the building include creating a hub that could help provide educational and vocational activities or supporting people starting out in their careers, facing unemployment or looking to change vocation.

Another idea is to use the site to improve community wellbeing and living standards by improving physical and mental health, supporting local business communities by networking, introducing businesses to potential employees, and creating a space for idea exchange and collaboration.

Cllr Ian Albert, NHDC executive member for finance, said: "Charnwood could be a fantastic asset for community use in Hitchin. We are excited to open the conversation with people and organisations to explore the possibilities for the space and ensure we create a facility that we can give back to the community for years to come.

"We look forward to hearing the suggestions from residents and groups and working with them to create a space we can be proud of.”

The consultation marks phase one of the regeneration project. From November 1, stage two will begin, where a meeting will take place to refine potential options and help decide what best supports the goal of establishing a community hub at Charnwood House.

Residents are welcome to join the team for a tour of the building and discuss ideas for the transformation on September 3 and 4, from 10am to 4pm.

For further information, or to discuss the project, email estates@north-herts.gov.uk or call 01462 474 377.