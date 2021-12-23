Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Councillor quits 'self-interested' Conservative Party

Logo Icon

Euan Duncan, local democracy reporter

Published: 11:47 AM December 23, 2021
Central Bedfordshire Council is consulting on new and existing gypsy and traveller sites.

Two Conservative councillors at Central Bedfordshire Council have quit the party - Credit: Archant

A Central Bedfordshire Conservative councillor has quit the party to become an independent and criticised its culture in the process.

Stotfold and Langford councillor Nicola Harris accused the party of putting "self-interest" above everything else, and joined Biggleswade North councillor Steven Watkins in leaving the Conservatives.

She said in a statement online: “Following much consideration I resigned from the Conservative party.

“I’ll continue to work as your local councillor, as an independent member without any affiliation to a political party.

“Acting as an independent allows me to address your concerns and issues as always, but without the restrictions and limits placed upon me by a political party.

“The phrase ‘toeing the party line’ is commonly used and unfortunately is a very accurate way to describe what’s currently expected of a party member.

“A Conservative councillor is expected and required to vote with the party on any matters, even if they feel it’s not in the interest of the local community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road cleared after crash in Stevenage
  2. 2 Green light for 1,500-home Stevenage neighbourhood
  3. 3 Tory Hitchin and Harpenden seat is 'even more marginal after govt lies and corruption'
  1. 4 People rally for young brothers after dad's shock death
  2. 5 'It's the community and children that have kept me here': Headteacher bids farewell to beloved school after 27 years
  3. 6 Man left with facial injuries after being kicked in head
  4. 7 How many people have had their COVID booster where you live?
  5. 8 Revised North Herts Council bin collection dates for Christmas and January
  6. 9 How much does your council spend on Christmas lights?
  7. 10 Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns

“The party puts self-interest ahead of anything else, and this is not something I can agree to.

“Within the local Conservative group, this culture means an elected representative is penalised if they don’t accept the party line, even when they don’t agree with it.

“This is clearly not in the best interest of the local community,” she added. “Neither is this what democracy is about, and the party I was once proud to represent has become an embarrassment.

“The national Conservative party is antiquated and has lost sight of its core values.”

The Conservative leader of Central Bedfordshire Council Richard Wenham has been approached by the local democracy reporting service for a response.

Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been submitted to regenerate Roebuck Retail Park in Stevenage

Planning

Underperforming retail park set to expand

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Coronavirus cases have increase in North Herts and fallen in South Cambs

Coronavirus

How many Omicron cases are there in your area?

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
CGI of how the rebuilt Valley School in Stevenage will look 

Council backs plans to rebuild SEN school in Stevenage

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Exterior of Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Teen tells of 'ridiculous' 30-hour wait at Lister

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon