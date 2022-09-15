Bin collection rounds in Central Bedfordshire - including Biggleswade, Shefford, Flitwick and Leighton Buzzard - have been altered to accommodate the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19 (File picture) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Bins in Central Bedfordshire will be collected one day later than usual to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 after a 70-year reign, and a bank holiday has been declared for her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II at Samuel Whitbread Community College - now Samuel Whitbread Academy - in Shefford in 2006 - Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA

Queen Elizabeth II feeds an elephant at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Central Bedfordshire. The Queen was patron of ZSL from her coronation in 1953 - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

Central Bedfordshire Council - which looks after refuse collection in Biggleswade, Shefford, Stotfold, Flitwick and Leighton Buzzard - has confirmed the changes to its refuse collection rounds will last all week.

A council statement reads: "Monday, September 19 is the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral.

"This will be a national bank holiday and mark the last day of the period of national mourning.

"Those households whose waste is normally collected on Monday, will now be collected on Tuesday.

"Those on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, and so forth for the rest of the week.

"For those households where waste is collected on a Friday, a Saturday collection will take place.

"Please place your waste out by 7am on the day of your revised collection

" If your bin is not collected on its revised day, please report it through our website and we will rearrange collection (https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/)."

Other Central Bedfordshire services may be disrupted.

Council service users in Central Bedfordshire face disruption during the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19 - Credit: Daniel Wilson

These include customer service telephone lines and libraries, which will shut.

Some leisure centres run by SLL will be open with reduced hours:

Flitwick Leisure Centre - 2pm until 10.30pm

Houghton Regis Leisure Centre - 2pm until 10pm

Sandy Sports Centre - 2pm until 10pm

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Biggleswade - 2pm until 10pm

Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Leighton Buzzard - 2pm until 10pm

The Dunstable Centre – 2pm – 10pm

The Grove Theatre, Dunstable, will be closed.

Tidy Tips (Household Waste Recycling Centres) in Central Bedfordshire will also shut on the bank holiday Monday at Ampthill, Biggleswade, Houghton Regis and Dunstable, and Leighton Buzzard.

Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.

The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.

"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."

A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign."

Westminster Abbey in London where the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.

Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.