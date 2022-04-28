Rollout of Energy Bills Rebate begins in Central Beds

Eligible households in Central Bedfordshire have started to receive the Energy Bills Rebate announced by the government in February.

From Tuesday, £150 payments started to be made to households signed up to pay council tax by direct debit. Payment runs will continue over the next few weeks.

Those eligible live in a property in council tax bands A to D, which is their main home. One payment will be made per household.

For eligible households that don’t pay council tax by direct debit, Central Bedfordshire Council aims to start sending letters towards the end of May with a £150 voucher, valid for three months, which can be cashed at any post office.

Councillor David Shelvey, executive member for corporate resources, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to start making payments to help out with the rising energy costs.

"You don’t need to fill out an application and we won’t ask for your bank details."