Year-long car park closure as construction for new multi-storey set to begin

Images show how the new multi-storey car park may look from Lytton Way - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council/Huber

Construction for a new multi-storey car park new Stevenage Railway Station is set to begin later this month, after the £9million project was granted planning permission earlier this year.

The new car parking facility, to be built on the existing Railway North car park of Lytton Way, is being delivered by specialist contractor Huber.

The new parking facility will deliver an increased number of spaces on this site. 622 spaces will be provided – up from 339 on the existing car park – and includes 30 blue badge spaces.

The image shows how Stevenage car park could look - Credit: Huber/Stevenage Borough Council

Initially 30 spaces will be available for electric vehicles, with capacity to increase facilities. Secure parking for 80 bikes is included as part of the scheme.

Railway North car park off Lytton Way is set to close later this month - Credit: Google

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “This is a hugely exciting development for Stevenage. Situated at the gateway to the town, we are creating a car park to support commuters and residents and providing an improved experience for those using the facilities.

"By future proofing the scheme, we are responding to changing customer requirements. The new car park on this site will perfectly complement the Bus Interchange and offer a number of ways for people to travel."

The Railway North car park will be closing on Monday, May 23 for approximately a year.

The council is recommending drivers park at St George’s Way Multi-Storey car park or Westgate Multi-Storey car park during this closure.

Cllr John Gardner, executive portfolio holder for Regeneration, added: “We understand that there will be a degree of frustration that we are closing the Railway North car park, and we would like to reassure residents that there is alternative parking provision in the town.

"Our town centre is being transformed through a £1bn regeneration programme, and as part of this, we want to ensure that our town centre is as accessible as possible and that people have travel choices when visiting the town”.

Tomer Meirom of Huber said: “We are very excited to take part in the regeneration of Stevenage, the plans are grand, and we are proud to have been chosen to design and build this unique facility in such pivotal place in town. We hope to keep the disturbance to the public to the minimum necessary.”