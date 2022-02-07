By-election called for county council seat in Hitchin South

The seat in Hitchin South has been vacant since the death of Cllr Paul Clark - Credit: DANNY LOO

A by-election has been called for the Hitchin South division of Hertfordshire County Council, with polling day set for Thursday, March 10.

Until December, the county council seat had been held by Liberal Democrat Paul Clark.

The seat became vacant in December, following the death of Cllr Clark – who was also deputy leader of North Herts District Council.

The notice of election was published by the county council on Thursday (February 3).

Nomination papers for anyone wishing to stand in the election must be handed in by Friday, February 11. And if the election is contested, polling day will be on March 10.

Applications to register to vote must be made by midnight on February 22 and can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote