Adopt a litter area campaign to help keep our streets clean

Published: 1:41 PM June 4, 2021

Jasmijn and Julie are the first Adopt an Area volunteers - Credit: NHDC

Litter-conscious residents in North Herts will now get extra support to help keep their streets and parks free of litter by signing up to ‘Adopt an Area’.

North Herts District Council, alongside East Herts Council, has launched the campaign to support both existing volunteers who have already been litter picking in the district, as well as to appeal for new volunteers to adopt an area and make a real community effort to reduce litter.

Volunteers will be asked to tell the council which area they wish to adopt, and will be provided with safety information and special bags.

Anyone who adopts an area will be able to have their litter picked waste collected alongside their normal scheduled waste and recycling collections.

For the first 100 residents signing up we will provide a ‘litter picker pack’ which is all that is needed to make regular litter-cleaning efforts in their streets. These packs have been sponsored by waste contractor Urbaser.

The launch coincides with the Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy - an annual litter picking campaign which calls on people to be litter heroes and be the change they wish to see, because what is good for our environment is also good for our mental and physical health.

This new Adopt an Area scheme will complement existing street cleaning across the towns and villages in North Herts.

Councillor Amy Allen, NHDC’s executive member for recycling and waste management, said: “We all need to do our bit for the environment and there is no better place to start than in your own street or road.

"You don’t need to commit a huge amount of time to cleaning, even a five minute pick can really make a difference, so please consider adopting your local area and pledging to keep it litter free.”

Adopt an Area volunteer, Jasmijn Maljers said: “Our daughter asked lots of questions about litter and the environment, so we decided to take action and hopefully encourage others to make a difference. We are really happy with the litter pickers provided and are making a fun activity out of it. Thank you!“

The scheme is open to individuals, schools, and community groups. Any litter picked will be collected by NHDC’s waste contractor.

To sign up to Adopt an Area, visit www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/waste-and-recycling/adopt-area.