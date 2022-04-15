Appeal allows 5G phone mast to be erected

Subscriber Exclusive

An 18-metre high 5G phone mast will be erected in a residential area after the applicant successfully appealed against the local authority's decision to refuse planning permission.

In July last year, Stevenage Borough Council refused to grant CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) Ltd permission to erect an 18-metre high Phase 8 Monopole, for 5G coverage, on land next to Fishers Green Road in Stevenage, on the edge of Fishers Green Common.

The telecom infrastructure company has appealed against the council's decision and an inspector appointed by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has now allowed the appeal and granted prior approval for the works.

