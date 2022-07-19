Planning application for 5G mast in Letchworth met with concerns

An application to erect a telecommunications mast in Letchworth has been submitted to North Herts Council - Credit: Google

The 'Say No to 5G group' in Letchworth is encouraging residents to get involved in a consultation for an application which would see a 16-metre high mast erected in the town.

The plans by Hutchinson 3G Ltd would see the installation of a monopole tower to support antenna, associated radio-equipment housing and ancillary development, on the junction of Bedford Road and Redhoods Way West.

So far, the online consultation has seen objections from 10 residents, and no comments in support of the plans.

Comments cite its proximity to the Wilbury Junior School and other pre-schools, as well as harm caused to the aesthetic to the local area.

Gilly Chegwyn, on behalf of the 'Say No to 5G' group, said: "We strongly object to this planning application. The proposed mast is too close to Wilbury Junior school, Icknield infants and Busy Bees childcare.

"In our view there is an implied admission of harm in that providers of these masts do not want to put them too near schools.

"The site position of the 5G mast is completely inappropriate. It is in a dip between two hills, its height is such that it is taller than many of the trees and would be visible while going up and down Bedford Road or crossing both Redhoods Way roads."

She went on to say that its height is "more than twice the height of bungalows behind it", and "would dominate the surroundings". The group also feel that the proposals are not in keeping with the "heritage" of the garden city.

A spokesman for the agent, Dalcour Maclaren, said in an additional supporting statement enclosed in the planning documents: "The proposed 16m monopole is somewhat smaller than the equipment which is now routinely deployed in all settings – be it residential, urban, sub-urban, industrial, commercial or retail

"...The very high level of mobile phone use and ownership within the UK population is a very clear indication of the public’s overwhelming acceptance of the benefits of mobile communications, which requires the installation and maintenance of base stations."

The deadline to leave comments on the planning portal is July 28.

To view the plans and to share you views, go to pa2.north-herts.gov.uk/online-applications and search 22/01709.