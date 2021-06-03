Hitchin bank to close at end of trading day

Published: 12:29 PM June 3, 2021

TSB will be closing its Hitchin branch today - Credit: Archant

A Hitchin town centre bank will close its doors for the final time today.

TSB, which sits at 3 Brand Street, joins 163 other branches across the TSB group which are closing in 2021, as part of a nationwide major branch closure programme.

One of the reasons cited as contributing to the bank's closure is the evolving way that customers bank, with the vast majority of everyday transactions now being done digitally.

The banking group has reassured Hitchin customers that the closure of the branch will not affect their account details.

The nearest TSB to the closing Hitchin branch is in Stevenage's Market Place which is a 15 minute drive and is accessible by bus and rail.

Alternative banking provision is also available through post offices in Hitchin, including Hitchin Post Office at Brookers on Bucklersbury, Highbury Post Office and Redhill Road Post Office.

The Comet has approached TSB for comment.

For a list of all closing TSB branches, visit tsb.co.uk/our-branches.