Hitchin bank to close at end of trading day
- Credit: Archant
A Hitchin town centre bank will close its doors for the final time today.
TSB, which sits at 3 Brand Street, joins 163 other branches across the TSB group which are closing in 2021, as part of a nationwide major branch closure programme.
One of the reasons cited as contributing to the bank's closure is the evolving way that customers bank, with the vast majority of everyday transactions now being done digitally.
The banking group has reassured Hitchin customers that the closure of the branch will not affect their account details.
The nearest TSB to the closing Hitchin branch is in Stevenage's Market Place which is a 15 minute drive and is accessible by bus and rail.
You may also want to watch:
Alternative banking provision is also available through post offices in Hitchin, including Hitchin Post Office at Brookers on Bucklersbury, Highbury Post Office and Redhill Road Post Office.
The Comet has approached TSB for comment.
For a list of all closing TSB branches, visit tsb.co.uk/our-branches.
Most Read
- 1 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 2 Family pays tribute to 'lively soul' Holly Foster
- 3 Planning permission opens way for M&S return to Stevenage
- 4 Pedestrian killed on A1 near Baldock named by police
- 5 Police crack down on car cruising ahead of horror crash sentencing
- 6 Rail passengers warned of London King's Cross station closure this weekend
- 7 Photo finish: The return of the Hitchin 10k
- 8 Visual timeline of town's history unveiled around bus interchange hoarding
- 9 Strictly Come Dancing favourites Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice set for star-studded Stevenage show
- 10 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week