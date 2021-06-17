Published: 12:54 PM June 17, 2021

Lizzie has been awarded an MBE for her work in children's mental health services - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

An NHS nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been recognised for her services to nursing and mental health.

The senior sister in the children's emergency department, Elizabeth Frankin-Jones, who goes by Lizzie Bessell at work, said she is "honoured".

She said: "It's an incredible honour to be awarded the MBE, and I'm grateful to have such a rewarding career in nursing, which has given me so many opportunities.



"The most rewarding part of my role is seeing the difference we can make to the lives of children and young people, and ensuring that mental health has parity with physical health.

"It can only be achieved by working together – I'm lucky to be part of an innovative and inspirational children’s nursing and multi-disciplinary team at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, and to have a very supportive chief nurse in Rachael Corser.



"The Florence Nightingale Foundation has been life-changing for me, including being mentored by Greta Westwood and Ruth May.

"I’m so grateful to have received the Michael Clift Scholarship, and I’m passionate about upholding his legacy in being a loud voice for children and young people.



"My advice for other nurses out there is to make the most of opportunities, care for your people, and be kind!"