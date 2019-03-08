Stevenage FC 'proud to support' Lives not Knives campaign

Stevenage FC captain Scott Cuthbert and Herts Police captain Andy Plant. Picture: Herts Constabulary Archant

Stevenage FC players met with the Hertfordshire Constabulary football team to show their support for the Lives not Knives campaign on Tuesday last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage FC have thrown their support behind Herts Constabulary's LivesNotKnives campaign. Picture: Herts Constabulary Stevenage FC have thrown their support behind Herts Constabulary's LivesNotKnives campaign. Picture: Herts Constabulary

Alongside the force's football team, Stevenage's players took part in a photoshoot at the club's training ground.

Officers from the Gangs and Schools Team handed out specially designed Lives not Knives footballs to the team and will continue to promote them across the county.

The two teams are working together to promote the new #Passiton campaign - which aims to encourage young people to make positive life choices and realise that success is possible through sport and education.

Stevenage players, including club captain Scott Cuthbert, have also released inspirational messages as part of the #Passiton campaign.

Sergeant Helen Croughton from the Gangs and Schools Team said: "Footballers are often positive role models for young people, so by them supporting our campaign it promotes the preventative message.

"It is fantastic that our football teams are on board with this campaign, so we can work together to safeguard our young people in Herts and beyond."

"We can give these free 'Lives not Knives' footballs to youth and school football clubs in order to promote awareness of knife crime and associated criminality.

"The idea is to get as many teams as possible to show their support by being photographed with the Lives not Knives balls from local clubs right up to Premier League clubs by 'passing it on'."

Glenn Quirke, Stevenage FC's academy operations manager and safeguarding officer, said that the club was "proud to support such an important campaign.

He said: "Lives not Knives is the most relevant message of our time. It's not about telling people what's right or wrong, it's about raising awareness about the choices they make and the consequences of our actions. Football really can make a difference so please #Passiton."

For any youth clubs in the area wanting to get involved in the campaign contact Helen.Croughton@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can share your support for the #Passiton campaign on Herts Constabulary's Twitter and Facebook accounts.