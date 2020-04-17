Lister Hospital worker returns from overtime shift to find bike wheel stolen
PUBLISHED: 14:04 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 23:11 17 April 2020
An NHS pharmacist at Lister Hospital returned from an overtime shift on Wednesday morning to find that the front wheel of her bike had been stolen.
A specialist clinical pharmacist at Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, was forced to walk home from her shift after discovering the wheel had been taken from her bike – which had been parked outside the hospital.
The worker posted on social media: “Three hours late today, dealing with critical care. I haven’t managed to eat breakfast, and am now walking home instead of cycling. Tomorrow, don’t clap for me – just don’t steal instead.”
Residents and NHS staff were quick to show solidarity yesterday, with Lister Hospital Critical Care tweeting: “Some very sad news. Our wonderful pharmacist had an awful day, topped off by someone having stolen her front wheel. Such disgusting behaviour directed at hard-working, selfless NHS staff.”
Another NHS worker commented: “Such a low thing to do, at a time that is hard to enough for us all in health care right now. I doubt such people feel shame, but I hope you know, that your Lister family is sending a lot of thanks & hugs right now.”
