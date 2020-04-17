Lister Hospital worker returns from overtime shift to find bike wheel stolen

Lister pharmacist Ola Kulikowska took to social media yesterday after returning from her shift on the critical care unit. Picture: Ola Kulikowska Archant

An NHS pharmacist at Lister Hospital returned from an overtime shift on Wednesday morning to find that the front wheel of her bike had been stolen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ola Kulikowska, a specialist clinical pharmacist at Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, was forced to walk home from her shift after discovering the wheel had been taken from her bike – which had been parked outside the hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Ola posted on social media: “Three hours late today, dealing with critical care. I haven’t managed to eat breakfast, and am now walking home instead of cycling. Tomorrow, don’t clap for me – just don’t steal instead.”

Residents and NHS staff were quick to show solidarity yesterday, with Lister Hospital Critical Care tweeting: “Some very sad news. Our wonderful pharmacist had an awful day, topped off by someone having stolen her front wheel. Such disgusting behaviour directed at hard-working, selfless NHS staff.”

Another NHS worker commented: “Such a low thing to do, at a time that is hard to enough for us all in health care right now. I doubt such people feel shame, but I hope you know, that your Lister family is sending a lot of thanks & hugs right now.”