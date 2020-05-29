Lister Hospital GP dies from coronavirus

Dr Sedghi sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust Archant

An Iranian GP based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage has sadly died from COVID-19.

Colleagues paid tribute to Abdy at the NHS clap last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust Colleagues paid tribute to Abdy at the NHS clap last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, who came to the UK to pursue a career in general practice, died on Wednesday night at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “It is with deep sadness that I confirm the news that one of our colleagues, Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, has passed away.

“Abdy, as he was known, contracted coronavirus in April and sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital.

“Abdy joined the Central Herts GP Training Scheme in August 2019 and was based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

“Abdy made a big impact with his charisma and personality. He was devoted to his patients, taking time to understand their problems and worries.”

Mr Carver added: “As one team, we offer our very sincere condolences to his family and friends and mourn the loss of a greatly valued colleague.

“We are providing support to our colleagues at this difficult time.”

Abdy’s next of kin have been informed and the family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Abdy is the first Lister Hospital worker to have passed away from COVID-19, and also the first worker at the East and North Herts NHS Trust to have died from the virus.