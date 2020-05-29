Advanced search

Lister Hospital GP dies from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:51 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 29 May 2020

Dr Sedghi sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Dr Sedghi sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Archant

An Iranian GP based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage has sadly died from COVID-19.

Colleagues paid tribute to Abdy at the NHS clap last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS TrustColleagues paid tribute to Abdy at the NHS clap last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, who came to the UK to pursue a career in general practice, died on Wednesday night at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “It is with deep sadness that I confirm the news that one of our colleagues, Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, has passed away.

“Abdy, as he was known, contracted coronavirus in April and sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“Abdy joined the Central Herts GP Training Scheme in August 2019 and was based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

“Abdy made a big impact with his charisma and personality. He was devoted to his patients, taking time to understand their problems and worries.”

Mr Carver added: “As one team, we offer our very sincere condolences to his family and friends and mourn the loss of a greatly valued colleague.

“We are providing support to our colleagues at this difficult time.”

Abdy’s next of kin have been informed and the family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Abdy is the first Lister Hospital worker to have passed away from COVID-19, and also the first worker at the East and North Herts NHS Trust to have died from the virus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Most Read

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Lister Hospital GP dies from coronavirus

Dr Sedghi sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

How have social distancing measures changed Hitchin’s town centre?

New temporary measures have been implemented to allow the public to maintain social distance in Hitchin. Picture: Colin Johnson

‘Stevenage town centre regeneration still on track’ despite financial crisis

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group.

Letchworth recycling centre ‘blocked by concrete’ in protest against dangerous queues

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed for the second day running. Picture: Google

Calling all artists! Broadway Gallery announces inaugural ‘Letchworth Open’

Broadway Studio and Gallery has announced a new exhibition - and your work can feature. Picture: Google
Drive 24