Advanced search

Visitors to be limited at Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals

PUBLISHED: 11:38 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 19 March 2020

Visitor restrictions are in place at Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII. Picture: Archant

Visitor restrictions are in place at Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII. Picture: Archant

Archant

The number of visitors accompanying patients at hospitals in Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City is to be reduced for “the foreseeable future”.

In a statement posted on their website, the East and North Herts NHS Trust, who oversee Stevenage’s Lister Hospital and New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, say they are to limit the amount of visitors to their hospitals.

All visitors will be prevented from attending inpatient wards across the trust’s hospitals in Stevenage, WGC, Hertford and Northwood – unless there is a prior arrangement with the nurse in charge.

You may also want to watch:

Outpatients, including maternity services, are also being asked to attend alone if possible, or by bringing just one person with them.

At Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, the emergency department will only allow for one visitor to accompany a patient.

Patients are advised to attend appointments “as normal” unless they are notified of changes.

An East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but protecting patients and staff is our priority.”

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

Disruption between Stevenage and Knebworth as safety inspection is carried out

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by a safety inspection at Knebworth Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

Disruption between Stevenage and Knebworth as safety inspection is carried out

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by a safety inspection at Knebworth Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Visitors to be limited at Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals

Visitor restrictions are in place at Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII. Picture: Archant

‘Ready and able’ – Foundation outlines plan to support Letchworth through coronavirus crisis

Graham Fisher, chief executive of the Heritage Foundation, has announced support for tenants and residents. Picture: Brian Petty

Stevenage doctor sanctioned for misconduct after performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Okewole failed to get patient's consent before carrying out a procedure on her genitals. Picture: Pexels

Knebworth House ‘working hard’ to keep park open during coronavirus outbreak

Knebworth House, Park & Gardens is hoping to stay open for the 2020 season. Picture: Knebworth Estates
Drive 24