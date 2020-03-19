Visitors to be limited at Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals

The number of visitors accompanying patients at hospitals in Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City is to be reduced for “the foreseeable future”.

In a statement posted on their website, the East and North Herts NHS Trust, who oversee Stevenage’s Lister Hospital and New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, say they are to limit the amount of visitors to their hospitals.

All visitors will be prevented from attending inpatient wards across the trust’s hospitals in Stevenage, WGC, Hertford and Northwood – unless there is a prior arrangement with the nurse in charge.

Outpatients, including maternity services, are also being asked to attend alone if possible, or by bringing just one person with them.

At Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, the emergency department will only allow for one visitor to accompany a patient.

Patients are advised to attend appointments “as normal” unless they are notified of changes.

An East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but protecting patients and staff is our priority.”