Stevenage hospital abseilers raise £15,000 for charity

Two participants abseil down The Lister Hospital. Photo: Georgina Carter Archant

More than 60 brave men and women abseiled off the top of Stevenage's Lister Hospital on Sunday to raise money for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals Charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The daring participants included East and North Herts NHS staff, volunteers, supporters and representatives from local businesses, who all made it down the 11 storey building.

The abseilers pledged £15,000 to the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals Charity.

You may also want to watch:

The money raised will be put towards equipment and research which goes 'above and beyond' the normal NHS remit.

Rachael Corser, director of nursing at East and North Herts NHS Trust, never expected to abseil from the roof of the hospital.

She said: "It was an amazing experience that I will never forget.

"We raised a fantastic amount for the Hospital Charity that will ensure we are able to go above and beyond for our patients."