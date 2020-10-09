How did your councillor vote at last-minute NHDC Local Plan meeting?
PUBLISHED: 11:34 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 09 October 2020
Archant
We’ve listed how each North Herts District Councillor voted at last night’s extraordinary meeting on the Local Plan.
For more than three hours, councillors debated whether or not to open the Local Plan to additional examination in light of new figures that suggest housing need in the district has significantly reduced.
In total, 19 councillors voted against the motion, 14 for and six abstained.
Here’s how your representatives voted:
FOR
• Cllr Sam Collins - Hitchin Highbury
• Cllr Ruth Brown – Royston Heath
• Cllr Steve Jarvis – Weston and Sandon
• Cllr Paul Clark – Hitchin Highbury
• Cllr Keith Hoskins – Hitchin Highbury
• Cllr Sam North – Cadwell
• Cllr Terry Tyler – Chesfield
• Cllr Daniel Allen – Letchworth Grange
• Cllr Ian Moody – Codicote
• Cllr Gerald Morris – Ermine
• Cllr Lisa Nash – Knebworth
• Cllr Sean Prendergast – Letchworth South West
• Cllr Carol Stanier – Royston Heath
• Cllr Tom Tyson – Arbury
AGAINST
• Cllr Ian Albert – Hitchin Bearton
• Cllr Judi Billing MBE – Hitchin Bearton
You may also want to watch:
• Cllr Martin Stears-Handscomb – Hitchin Oughton
• Cllr Morgan Derbyshire – Letchworth Grange
• Cllr David Levett – Letchworth South East
• Cllr Kate Aspinwall – Letchworth South East
• Cllr Clare Billing – Hitchin Oughton
• Cllr Val Bryant – Hitchin Bearton
• Cllr Steve Deakin-Davies – Knebworth
• Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg – Hitchin Walsworth
• Cllr Jean Green – Royston Palace
• Cllr Simon Harwood – Hitchin Priory
• Cllr Terry Hone – Letchworth South West
• Cllr Mike Hughson – Hitchin Walsworth
• Cllr Ian Mantle – Letchworth East
• Cllr Sue Ngwala – Letchworth East
• Cllr Mike Rice – Letchworth South West
• Cllr Adam Ruggiero–Cakir – Letchworth South East
• Cllr Richard Thake – Hitchin Priory
ABSTAINED
• Cllr George Davies – Chesfield
• Cllr Tony Hunter – Royston Meridian
• Cllr Jim McNally – Baldock Town
• Cllr Michael Muir – Baldock Town
• Cllr Helen Oliver – Letchworth Grange
• Cllr Claire Strong – Hitchin, Offa and Hoo
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.