Lines re-open after rail delays between Hitchin and Peterborough

The northbound line between Hitchin and Peterborough has now re-opened. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

The northbound line between Hitchin and Peterborough has now re-opened after a points failure near Biggleswade this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Disruption was expected to last until 9.15am, but National Rail have now confirmed that lines are running as normal.