Driver left shaken after two men flagged her down and demanded money

Published: 11:58 AM May 26, 2021

A woman has been left shaken after two men flagged her down, shouted and demanded money.

A woman has been left shaken after two men flagged her down, shouted and demanded money.

Detectives in North Herts are appealing for help to trace two men who are believed to have threatened the motorist who was on her way to work, driving towards Lilley.

At 5pm on Monday, the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was driving along Lilley Road, from Streatley, when a man in the road flagged her down.

He was then joined by another man who shouted at the lady to get of her car and demanded money. The men then got back into a small, black, possibly three-door car, and drove away towards the T junction.

The first man is described as white, around 20 years old, slightly built, approximately 5ft 9in tall, with light brown hair.

He had light brown stubble and a large bulbous nose. He was wearing a khaki coloured peaked cap and a black hoody. The hood of the hoody was worn over the cap and on the right sleeve there was a white line.

He was also wearing black jogging bottoms which matched the hoody, black socks and black trainers.

The second man was also white, in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 7in tall and of a stocky build. He had very dark and stubbly facial hair and was wearing a black hoody with the hood up and this was tightened around his face. He was also wearing black jogging bottoms with white socks that had mud on them and black trainers.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Anna Luxon said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who although not physically harmed in any way, was very shaken by what happened.

"It appears the men left very quickly after making their demands without taking anything from the victim and we have had no further reports of this nature.

“However, we want to trace these men so if you think you know who may be responsible or you have any other information which could help our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“I would also urge people to be vigilant and if you find yourself in a similar situation, particularly if you are on your own, do not stop and continue on your journey until it is safe to stop and contact the police.

"I know many people do not like to ignore people who appear to be in trouble, but as long as you report the incident, they will be helped.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/38630/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.