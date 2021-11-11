Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Last chance to dedicate a star in memory of a loved one for hospice Light of Lights Festival

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:52 PM November 11, 2021
A service will be held for the Lights of Life event in November

A service will be held for the Lights of Life event - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care's annual Lights of Life Festival of Remembrance is set for next weekend.

The event invites families to remember loved ones who have sadly died by dedicating a star in their memory.

The dedication will be handwritten on a star and hung in the hospice's garden among hundreds of memories and twinkling lights.

Alongside your star, the hospice kindly asks that you make a donation of your choice. Your gift will contribute towards the work they do, 365 days year including bereavement support for young children this Christmas time.

Lights of Life Festival will be hosted by Garden House Hospice Care to remember lost loved ones

Lights of Life Festival will be hosted by Garden House Hospice Care to remember lost loved ones - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care is also welcoming the community back to the hospice for private garden viewings from Monday, November 22 to Sunday, November 28.

This is the perfect opportunity to come together with family and friends to reflect and remember loved ones this festive season.

The Lights of Life service is now fully booked, however, the event will be live streamed from the Garden House Hospice Care Facebook page at 4.30pm on November 21.

Carla Pilsworth, irector of income generation at the hospice, said: “We know it’s been a difficult time for everyone in the community.

“Lights of Life is an opportunity for you to join us to pause, reflect, remember and be part of something special this November. Our Festival of Remembrance is open to you all, whether you have a personal connection to the hospice or not.

“Last year we were astounded to raise almost £50,000 from our Lights of Life campaign. We would love to be able to make the same impact this year to support our care this Christmas for families who need us most.

"Dedicating a star is the perfect chance to remember a loved one. Simply head online to make a dedication in memory of a loved one today. Every penny raised will have a direct impact for the families we care for 24 hours a day, giving them an extra special last Christmas to remember. “

More information on Lights of Life, including how to make a dedication or attend a private garden viewing can be found on the hospice website or by calling 01462 679540 during office hours.

