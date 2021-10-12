Lights of Light festival returns to hospice to remember lost loved ones

Published: 11:05 AM October 12, 2021

Lights of Life Festival will be hosted by Garden House Hospice Care to remember lost loved ones

Garden House Hospice Care's annual Lights of Life Festival is set to return, inviting the community to come and remember loved ones.

The service will take place on November 21, and will include readings from staff and families, live music and the official switch on of the Lights of Life Garden.

A service will be held for the Lights of Life event in November

Hospice CEO Sue Plummer said: “Lights of Life exists so that you - and anyone else you would like to include - can join us and reflect on precious memories, celebrating the lives of the people we love.

"You are welcome whether you have a close connection to the hospice or not. This festive season will hopefully be more normal than last, but we know it can still be especially hard when someone important is missing.

“Every year we decorate our garden with lights, as a tribute to the lives of the people we love and miss, and we hang hundreds of dedication stars amongst them. We open our gardens so people can enjoy the tranquillity of the lights while sharing memories.

“Lights of Life is also a special way to help other families who need our support now, with kind donations from our community going straight towards the care of patients, their families and carers at end of life.”

The annual Lights of Life Festival will return to Garden House Hospice Care this year

Tracey Swinburne, who is a counsellor specialising in children’s bereavement at the hospice, added: “What I love about my work is connecting with people, but connection is something we’ve all struggled with through the pandemic.

“Things feel more positive now; by adopting technology into our service we are able to see more people and we have found that for many, it’s a preferable way to access our support.

"That said, referrals are consistently high and increasing. By supporting Lights of Life, you will be helping us meet the demand for holistic, emotional and psychological support that people really need.

“Lights of Life is about bringing people together, providing comfort, and restoring connections, be it with the hospice, with each other, or with the person you love and miss.

"By remembering in the way that is right for you, you are also remembering for the future care my colleagues and I are ready to provide to others - no matter what else comes our way.”

Spaces for the remembrance service and garden visits are limited. Visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk to secure your place today.