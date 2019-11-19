Advanced search

Hitchin stroke survivor hosting 'feel-good fayre' for those in need of winter support

PUBLISHED: 09:59 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 19 November 2019

Sue Ross founded Lifegeta in 2012 after suffering two strokes at the age of 26. Picture: Sue Ross

A support group launched by a Hitchin stroke survivor is hosting a remedial fayre on Thursday, preparing residents for the winter months.

Lifegeta's feel-good fayre, organised by founder Sue Ross, aims to offer "physical and emotional support" for those who find winter a particular struggle - including people living with physical disabilities.

The fayre - opening at 6.30pm at Westmill Community Centre - will provide personal support, as well as stalls and taster sessions offering a variety of massages, therapies, and angel card readings.

Sue Ross launched Lifegeta Emotional Support Group in 2010, having suffered two major strokes aged 26 which left her struggling mentally as she tried to adjust to a new-found disability.

Lifegeta aims to provide a "toolbox of coping strategies", hosting monthly meetings with guest speakers on topics such as the emotional effects of diagnosis, anxiety and nutrition.

"Lifegeta isn't just about strokes," Sue said. "It's about the emotional issues of finding yourself in a body that didn't do what it used to, from life-changing events like a brain injury, or conditions such as MS, fibromyalgia or depression."

For more information on Lifegeta's feel-good fayre, call Sue on 07715 707488, or email sueross@lifegeta.co.uk

