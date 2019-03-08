Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Following the news that Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town is due to close later this year, Lidl has refused to confirm whether or not it is interested in taking over the High Street premises.

As part of its ongoing expansion programme, Lidl has confirmed plans for three new stores on sites which Waitrose will be vacating.

When asked by the Comet if the supermarket was interested in the Stevenage branch as well, a spokesperson only referred to the three confirmed sites and would not be drawn on speculation that the town's Waitrose could also become a Lidl.

The Lidl spokesperson said: "As part of our ongoing expansion programme we are pleased to confirm plans to open three new Lidl stores in Bromley, Oadby and Wollaton. In addition to ensuring that a supermarket remains at the heart of the respective local communities, the new stores will provide households with access to high quality affordable produce. We look forward to confirming further details in due course."

Currently the closest Lidl to Stevenage is in Jubilee Road, Letchworth.