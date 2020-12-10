‘Stevenage’s greatest son’ - Lewis Hamilton could be awarded rare council honour

Published: 10:00 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 5:21 PM December 15, 2020

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton could soon be made 'Freeman of the Borough' in his hometown of Stevenage. Picture: PA Wire - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton could soon be formally honoured by his hometown, if proposals submitted by Stevenage borough councillors are approved.

The Liberal Democrat group at SBC are proposing that Hamilton is recognised and congratulated for his historic achievements in motorsport, and propose he is made an honorary ‘Freeman of the Borough’.

Introduced in 1972, an honorary Freeman is a title that is rarely given and is the highest title a local council can bestow. The person must have “rendered eminent services to the borough”.

Lewis Hamilton would be just the ninth person to receive the honour in SBC’s history.

Cllr Stephen Booth said: “Lewis’s achievement has been matched by only one other person in the world and so it’s only fitting that the council mark his landmark accomplishment.

“But it’s not just Lewis’s unique performance on the track.

“His strong stand against racism through Black Lives Matter, his commitment to put something back into both the sport and community through his charitable work with UNICEF and the Hamilton Commission to promote diversity in motorsport, mark him as someone the town can be very proud of.”

Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One World Championships.

He has also set numerous records in the sport, including most wins (95) and most podium finishes (164).

Cllr Andy McGuinness added: “Lewis Hamilton is by far the most successful British racing driver of all time and no doubt soon the world’s greatest ever.

“He is a fantastic example for all young dreamers out there and it is noteworthy that his achievements extend beyond the racetrack.

“We think it’s time to move beyond any mishaps in the past and rightly honour perhaps Stevenage’s greatest son.”

This suggestion will be put forward at the next Full Council meeting on Wednesday, December 16.