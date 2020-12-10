Advanced search

‘Stevenage’s greatest son’ - Lewis Hamilton could be awarded rare council honour

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 10 December 2020

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton could soon be made 'Freeman of the Borough' in his hometown of Stevenage. Picture: PA Wire

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton could soon be made 'Freeman of the Borough' in his hometown of Stevenage. Picture: PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton could soon be formally honoured by his hometown, if proposals submitted by Stevenage borough councillors are approved.

The Liberal Democrat group at SBC are proposing that Hamilton is recognised and congratulated for his historic achievements in motorsport, and propose he is made an honorary ‘Freeman of the Borough’.

Introduced in 1972, an honorary Freeman is a title that is rarely given and is the highest title a local council can bestow. The person must have “rendered eminent services to the borough”.

Lewis Hamilton would be just the ninth person to receive the honour in SBC’s history.

Cllr Stephen Booth said: “Lewis’s achievement has been matched by only one other person in the world and so it’s only fitting that the council mark his landmark accomplishment.

“But it’s not just Lewis’s unique performance on the track.

You may also want to watch:

“His strong stand against racism through Black Lives Matter, his commitment to put something back into both the sport and community through his charitable work with UNICEF and the Hamilton Commission to promote diversity in motorsport, mark him as someone the town can be very proud of.”

Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One World Championships.

He has also set numerous records in the sport, including most wins (95) and most podium finishes (164).

Cllr Andy McGuinness added: “Lewis Hamilton is by far the most successful British racing driver of all time and no doubt soon the world’s greatest ever.

“He is a fantastic example for all young dreamers out there and it is noteworthy that his achievements extend beyond the racetrack.

“We think it’s time to move beyond any mishaps in the past and rightly honour perhaps Stevenage’s greatest son.”

This suggestion will be put forward at the next Full Council meeting on Wednesday, December 16.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

‘Stevenage’s greatest son’ - Lewis Hamilton could be awarded rare council honour

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton could soon be made 'Freeman of the Borough' in his hometown of Stevenage. Picture: PA Wire

Blueharts men on cloud nine as hockey returns

Blueharts thirds back in March before social distancing

Court extends Stevenage’s car cruise ban for multiple years

Stevenage Borough Council's car cruise ban has been extended for another two years. Picture: Archant

Historic estate thanks visitors after tough year due to coronavirus pandemic

An aerial drone shot of The Luna Cinema's drive-in movies event at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

MPs pen letter urging Health Secretary to lower COVID tier in Stevenage and North Herts

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald have asked Matt Hancock MP to reduce the COVID Tier restrictions in our area. Picture: HM Goverment