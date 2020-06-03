George Floyd death: Stevenage’s Lewis Hamilton hits out at F1 for silence

Stevenage-born Lewis Hamilton has openly criticised the F1 industry. Picture: Sean Ramsell Sean Ramsell

Stevenage’s Lewis Hamilton has called out the silence of the “white dominated” Formula One industry, as waves of protests sweep across America after the murder of George Floyd last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The six-time world champion – and Formula One’s first black driver – hit out at his industry in an impassioned Instagram post.

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars, yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” the 35-year-old posted.

You may also want to watch:

“Not a sign from anybody in my industry, which of course is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour out there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it.

“But you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are, and I see you.”

Shortly after Hamilton went public, a string of Formula One stars also took to social media, including George Russell, Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc.

Stevenage-born Hamilton has been a long-time vocal critic of the F1 industry, as organisers last year set out a programme to become “a more diverse and inclusive sport.”