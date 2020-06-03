Advanced search

George Floyd death: Stevenage’s Lewis Hamilton hits out at F1 for silence

PUBLISHED: 14:04 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 03 June 2020

Stevenage-born Lewis Hamilton has openly criticised the F1 industry. Picture: Sean Ramsell

Stevenage-born Lewis Hamilton has openly criticised the F1 industry. Picture: Sean Ramsell

Sean Ramsell

Stevenage’s Lewis Hamilton has called out the silence of the “white dominated” Formula One industry, as waves of protests sweep across America after the murder of George Floyd last week.

The six-time world champion – and Formula One’s first black driver – hit out at his industry in an impassioned Instagram post.

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars, yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” the 35-year-old posted.

You may also want to watch:

“Not a sign from anybody in my industry, which of course is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour out there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it.

“But you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are, and I see you.”

Shortly after Hamilton went public, a string of Formula One stars also took to social media, including George Russell, Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc.

Stevenage-born Hamilton has been a long-time vocal critic of the F1 industry, as organisers last year set out a programme to become “a more diverse and inclusive sport.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

George Floyd death: Stevenage’s Lewis Hamilton hits out at F1 for silence

Stevenage-born Lewis Hamilton has openly criticised the F1 industry. Picture: Sean Ramsell

Herts police: ‘Appalled and horrified’ by George Floyd’s death but say coronavirus restrictions remain

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Best Employers: How to lead in the coronavirus crisis

More than ever, leadership is about empowering the team to spread the key messages through the business Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Stevenage MP accused of hypocrisy online after Pride tweet

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has been questioned online over his previous voting record after tweeting in support of Pride. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24