Letchworth welcomes back the community with ‘Super Saturday’

PUBLISHED: 15:37 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 29 June 2020

The event has been carefully organised to ensure safe social distancing. Picture: Letchworth BID

Letchworth will be hosting a unique community event on Saturday, coinciding with the reopening of bars and restaurants.

Letchworth BID managing director Chris Wilson has put together the COVID-secure ‘Super Saturday’ event at Leys Square, where there will be crazy golf, live music, performances and free food, from 11am to 4pm.

“Letchworth has always been innovative, it’s what makes our town great,” Chris said. “We know from the lockdown period that people have shown great resilience and adherence to the guidelines set by the Government, this is why we can, with confidence start to reintroduce community events and bring back some normalcy to our town.”

June saw as many as 65 per cent of businesses reopen to the public, as hand sanitisers, squirrels with face masks, PPE equipment and two-metre rule signage were introduced by the BID to help businesses transition safely.

Chris added: “We know that many residents will be nervous about venturing back into Letchworth town centre. Everyone has had to adapt to the pressures of lockdown. For some this has meant becoming the teacher and parent or in the case of shielded residents relying on friends, family and the community.

“I am confident all our businesses have taken the right precautions and safety measures. We all want people coming into the town to feel and remain safe.”

