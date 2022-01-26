Foodbank welcomes donation of over 500 items from football club

Children from Letchworth Garden City Eagles Football Club's Soccer School donated more than 500 items to their local foodbank - Credit: Sodexo

Children and their families from Letchworth Garden City Eagles Football Club's Soccer School worked hard to gather more than 500 items for their local foodbank.

Volunteer football coach Ian Sparkes, who is a contract director for hospitality company Sodexo, started the initiative as part of the business's Reverse Advent Calendar campaign.

Through the campaign, an item is donated each day leading up to Christmas Eve. The items have now been donated to Letchworth Foodbank.

Ian said: "Thanks to everyone who took part in this initiative. It was great for me to be able to connect the work that we do at Sodexo through our Stop Hunger Foundation with my own weekend volunteering."

Eagles club secretary Sarah Brignull said: "We had a few matches and sessions cancelled before Christmas, so decided to extend our campaign by a couple of weeks and we're delighted with the donations received."