World Food Fayre and Ale Trail coming to Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 15:01 19 September 2020

The Garden City Brewery in The Wynd is taking part in the Ale Trail organised by CAMRA North Herts.

A World Food Fayre and CAMRA Ale Trail is set for Letchworth – one of few events that will go ahead, having been adapted for the current social distancing guidelines.

Pre COVID-19 visitors would descend on Letchworth's town centre for the annual World Food and Beer Festival.

Love Letchworth, with support from the Heritage Foundation and North Herts District Council, has organised the event ahead of National Cask Ale Week – which runs from September 24 to October 4.

All the real ale pubs, bars and hotels across Letchworth, Willian and Norton will be offering a range of guest ales and ciders to supplement their normal beers/drinks over the weekend.

Visitors are invited to sensibly visit and try the range.

CAMRA North Herts will be running a treasure hunt style quiz over social media and online during Cask Ale Week with the answers only being available at the participating pubs.

The pubs themselves will be providing an array of prizes for the winners.

Those taking part are Khoi Khoi BAR and VINO, Crafty’s Beer Shop, Three Horseshoes Pub, Willian, Garden City Brewery, Arena Tavern, The Broadway Hotel, The Platform, Letchworth, The Three Magnets, The Fox at Willian, The Three Horseshoes, Norton and The Two Chimneys.

Letchworth BID manager Chris Wilson said: “We are looking for volunteers to help with this event, please contact pubsofficer@northherts.camra.org.uk if you think you can help!

“We are aware that changes to COVID legislation and guidelines may affect the nature of the event. We will give updates through social media and our website if there are any changes!

“Come to glorious Letchworth Garden City and stay the weekend. We’ll share the closest accommodation soon – meanwhile check Google Maps for SG6 or all the usual travel/booking sites.”

Buntingford Brewery and Kelchner Brewery will also be joining the event with tastings and takeaway beer. Alongside the brewery stalls, Love Letchworth – or Letchworth BID – will have 11 food stalls, and an assortment of other stalls including Hitchin Honey Gin, in the town to keep you fed on your journey!

The weekend of festivities will run from September 25 to 27.

Souvenir rugby shirts, T-shirts, baseball caps and glasses will be available for purchase from the pop-up shop at No. 5 The Arcade.

For more information, go to northherts.camra.org.uk.

