Letchworth dog training service awarded £10,000 Heritage grant

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag Archant

A Letchworth dog training service has received a £10,000 grant from the Heritage Foundation to improve its facilities for the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

Woof n Wag, a not for profit service established in 2018, provides a hub for dog owners and their pets to come together in a supportive environment.

The grant from the Heritage Foundation has covered the costs of a new 500-metre perimeter fence to make it more secure for dogs and their owners to enjoy their training session.

Founding director Vicky Smith said: "The funding has transformed the Woof n Wag centre. Owners can bring their dogs to a safe facility knowing they can receive support and training to help to enjoy their pets.

"We are very grateful to the Heritage Foundation for their support."

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

The facility on Stotfold Road provides a large outdoor space for training and socialising dogs, so owners can be confident in their pets' behaviour when walking in public spaces.

You may also want to watch:

Vicky added: "Dogs are wonderful companions, but over the years I have been cases where owners struggle with their pets because they have not had the right training.

"This can result in the dogs getting into a cycle of bad behaviour meaning the owner does not enjoy their time with their own dog. "More importantly, people can also be put off by the cost.

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

"That is why our centre is a great place for dog owners to come for affordable training, support and guidance and to socialise with other people."

In addition to offering training services, Woof n Wag holds monthly socialisation walks at parks around Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. The walks are free and help to build on the training and meet other dog owners. All are welcome to take part.

Alastair Stewart, head of grants for the Heritage Foundation, said: "We are very pleased to support Woof n Wag on its journey as a new social enterprise providing this valuable service to the community.

"Our grants programme is a great way for local groups, clubs and individuals to receive much-needed funding to improve facilities, run a new programme and support developing talent. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than £400,000 in grants and we are on course to do the same this year.

For more on the grants programme, visit letchworth.com/grants.