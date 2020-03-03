Wedding dream comes true for disabled Letchworth woman after visit from ITV's This Morning

Melissa, from Ascot Drive in Letchworth, won £2,000 on last Thursday's episode of This Morning. Picture: ITV Archant

A Letchworth woman is £2,000 closer to her dream wedding thanks to a surprise visit from ITV's This Morning last week.

Melissa, from Ascot Drive in Letchworth, appeared on the daytime TV programme's Dosh on Your Doorstep segment, which sees presenter Alison Hammond give unknowing residents the opportunity to win £1,000 from their own home.

Last Thursday's episode saw Alison pay a visit to Melissa in Letchworth, where she is saving for her dream wedding - after her partner of 10 years proposed on New Year's Eve.

Last year, Melissa was sadly involved in a serious car accident which left her with severe injuries, and means she is now permanently confined to crutches.

Melissa could barely contain her tears as she answered four questions - on subjects from Formula One to Chris Hemsworth - to claim the £1,000 prize money.

Watching on from the ITV studio, a teary-eyed Phil and Holly went one step further, vowing to double her winnings as "a little wedding gift".

"We love her so much and we don't do this very often," Phil said. "But because she is such an amazing winner and because she has had such a rough time, Holly and I are going to add another £1,000 to go towards her wedding."

Alison also told Phil and Holly that Melissa has approached a number of bridal stores for a wedding dress fitting, but because she is disabled, none had got back to her.

And it was the TV duo to the rescue once again, who on the spot promised to help Melissa fit her wedding dress in the This Morning studio and "make a fuss of her".

"We'll do it, Alison. She doesn't need a shop, we've got an amazing team down here," Phil added.

Melissa's mum - who was just out of shot - was also in tears, thanking the ITV show for all their help, especially since Melissa "has been through so much," she said.

This Morning fans were quick to pay tribute to Melissa on social media, with one posting: "This is why I love @Schofe and @hollywills. They always give people who have had such a hard time what they deserve. That woman was so sweet and when she was crying I was crying."

Another posted on Facebook: "This is what I love about This Morning. The love and kindness given was so warm and loving. You have brought happiness with just a few gestures, so thank you for the wonderful way you made this lady's dream come true."