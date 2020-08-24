Former Letchworth factory worker who made WWII parachutes marks 100th birthday

Norah Maylin from Letchworth celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a special cream tea at her home organised by her support workers. Picture: Laura Brown Archant

A Letchworth woman, who worked at the Spirella Factory making parachutes before the Second World War, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norah Maylin from Letchworth celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a special cream tea at her home organised by her support workers. Picture: Laura Brown Norah Maylin from Letchworth celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a special cream tea at her home organised by her support workers. Picture: Laura Brown

Norah Maylin – née Heath – marked the landmark birthday on Sunday with a cream tea organised by her support workers.

You may also want to watch:

She was born at the Albert Inn in Hitchin, which was owned by her grandfather at the time. Norah lived in Radcliffe Road also in Hitchin throughout her childhood.

Now, she keeps herself busy knitting hundreds of Christmas stockings every year to raise funds for Garden House Hospice Care, and knits hats for the premature babies born at the Lister Hospital.

The secret to a long life, she says, is: “Be careful but live a good life. Do what makes you happy. Eat healthy and exercise.

“I feel no different reaching 100 years but have my up days and down days like many people.”