Willow Foundation opens new charity shop in Letchworth town centre
PUBLISHED: 10:32 04 September 2019
Archant
The Willow Foundation has opened its sixth branch in Letchworth's Leys Avenue and is appealing for donations and volunteers.
The national charity - which supports seriously ill 16 to 40 years olds to fulfil special days - is now open and is accepting donations of clothing, books, toys and bric-a-brac.
Shop manager Niki McCoy said: "Every penny raised through sales in the shop will help Willow fulfil many more unforgettable special days.
"We will be reliant on our local supported and volunteers to help us make the shop a success through their donations of stock and time.
"Volunteering is a great way to give something back, meet new people and improve your CV. "If you think you could spare some time, whether it is once a week or once every few months, we'd love to hear from you, so please get in touch.
To find out more visit willowfoundation.org.uk or phone 01707 259777.