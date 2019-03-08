Willow Foundation opens new charity shop in Letchworth town centre

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation Archant

The Willow Foundation has opened its sixth branch in Letchworth's Leys Avenue and is appealing for donations and volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

The national charity - which supports seriously ill 16 to 40 years olds to fulfil special days - is now open and is accepting donations of clothing, books, toys and bric-a-brac.

You may also want to watch:

Shop manager Niki McCoy said: "Every penny raised through sales in the shop will help Willow fulfil many more unforgettable special days.

"We will be reliant on our local supported and volunteers to help us make the shop a success through their donations of stock and time.

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

"Volunteering is a great way to give something back, meet new people and improve your CV. "If you think you could spare some time, whether it is once a week or once every few months, we'd love to hear from you, so please get in touch.

To find out more visit willowfoundation.org.uk or phone 01707 259777.