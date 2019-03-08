Advanced search

Willow Foundation opens new charity shop in Letchworth town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:32 04 September 2019

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

Archant

The Willow Foundation has opened its sixth branch in Letchworth's Leys Avenue and is appealing for donations and volunteers.

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow FoundationThe Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

The national charity - which supports seriously ill 16 to 40 years olds to fulfil special days - is now open and is accepting donations of clothing, books, toys and bric-a-brac.

You may also want to watch:

Shop manager Niki McCoy said: "Every penny raised through sales in the shop will help Willow fulfil many more unforgettable special days.

"We will be reliant on our local supported and volunteers to help us make the shop a success through their donations of stock and time.

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow FoundationThe Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

"Volunteering is a great way to give something back, meet new people and improve your CV. "If you think you could spare some time, whether it is once a week or once every few months, we'd love to hear from you, so please get in touch.

To find out more visit willowfoundation.org.uk or phone 01707 259777.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

Murder trial begins over death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Bid to help couple sleeping in tent in Stevenage park

The homeless couple have pitched a tent in Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Kevin Williamson.

Most Read

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

Murder trial begins over death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Bid to help couple sleeping in tent in Stevenage park

The homeless couple have pitched a tent in Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Kevin Williamson.

Latest from the The Comet

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Willow Foundation opens new charity shop in Letchworth town centre

The Willow Foundation will open at new charity shop in Letchworth. Picture: The Willow Foundation

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance coming to Stevenage and Baldock

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is raising awareness and funds in Stevenage and North Herts for National Air Ambulance Week. Picture: Clare Banks

Miracle escape still on as Knebworth Park beat Kings Langley

Knebworth Park's Josh Roseberry. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bid to help couple sleeping in tent in Stevenage park

The homeless couple have pitched a tent in Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Kevin Williamson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists