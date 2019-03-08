Letchworth's Willmott Dixon win at industry Oscars

Letchworth's Willmott Dixon brings home Environmental Contractor of the Year Award at the Construction News Awards 2019. Picture: Construction News Tom Howard

Letchworth-based Willmott Dixon has been named Environmental Contractor of the Year at the Construction News Awards.

The Environmental Contractor award recognised the companies strategies to protect, preserve and nurture the environment. This includes beating its 2020 target of a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by three years.

The judges were impressed with company's work to improve partners' approach to sustainability and how they demonstrated that environmental performance was embedded within the entire organisation.

Group chief executive Rick Willmott said: "This was brilliant recognition for our people's work to set new benchmarks for the construction industry's environmental performance.

"Our purpose beyond profit ethos is about leaving a positive, sustainable legacy for future generations and this award underlines our commitment to the environment and being a responsible business."