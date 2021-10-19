All signs point to Letchworth! Welcome plinths refreshed after Heritage investment

Published: 11:46 AM October 19, 2021

The Heritage Foundation has upgraded the welcome signs for Letchworth visitors - Credit: Heritage Foundation

Plinths welcoming visitors to the first garden city have been freshened up as part of a number investments proposed by the Heritage Foundation.

Visitors coming to the town from Bedford Road and Letchworth Gate will be greeted by the new signs.

Graham Fisher, chief executive of the Heritage Foundation said: “I’m delighted that we’ve made improvements to these signs – we’re so proud of the town and have the privilege of being able to make Letchworth a great place for everyone who lives and works here.

"Watch this space, we’re hopeful that we’ll be bringing some more great developments soon.”

The new signage has been updated from their previous burgundy to a more contemporary British Racing Green, with a clearer type face.

As well as installing the new signs, the brick plinths have been cleaned - with all the works done by local company Broome Signs.