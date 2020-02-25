Advanced search

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 17:19 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 25 February 2020

Jacob Ngwala, from Letchworth, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

Jacob Ngwala, from Letchworth, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police are appealing to the public to help them find a wanted man from Letchworth.

Jacob Ngwala, 20, is wanted in relation to witness intimidation and making threats to kill.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who sees Jacob or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact PC Dan Ashton via email at dan.ashton@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Jacob Ngwala, from Letchworth, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin business ranked as one of UK’s best

Step Change Outsourcing, from Hitchin, were ranked as the third best small company to work for. Picture: Noah Goodrich

Bedfordshire pupil is approached by man in BMW after school

Beds Police have responded after a pupil was reportedly approached after school in Clifton. Picture: Archant

Could you help Stevenage musician realise his dreams?

David Naylor is aiming to release 'One Last Poem' this summer. Picture: Supplied

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell
Drive 24