Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?
PUBLISHED: 17:19 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 25 February 2020
Police are appealing to the public to help them find a wanted man from Letchworth.
Jacob Ngwala, 20, is wanted in relation to witness intimidation and making threats to kill.
Anyone who sees Jacob or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact PC Dan Ashton via email at dan.ashton@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.
You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.