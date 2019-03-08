Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend
PUBLISHED: 17:03 22 June 2019
The Letchworth Vintage Festival is set for its second year next weekend, bringing the roaring '20s back to the town centre.
Following its successful inaugural event last summer, the popular festival promises to "bring the town centre to life".
Letchworth BID manager Chris Wilson said: "Whether your thing is swing, rockabilly, mod, soul, funk, disco, film, art or design, or if you just want to dress up for a day, the Letchworth Vintage Festival event will be a sensual delight, bringing the town centre to life.
"From JiveSwing to a fashion show, a collector's dream and a joyous creative feast for all ages - we celebrate the music, fashion, film, art, cars, motorcycles and dance from the 1920s to the 1950s, with the emphasis throughout on glamour and head-turning style. It's not one to be missed."
The event will run from 11am until 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 30.