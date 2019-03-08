Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:03 22 June 2019

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth

Archant

The Letchworth Vintage Festival is set for its second year next weekend, bringing the roaring '20s back to the town centre.

A classic car display was a crowd pleaser at the Letchworth Vintage Festival. Picture: Love LetchworthA classic car display was a crowd pleaser at the Letchworth Vintage Festival. Picture: Love Letchworth

Following its successful inaugural event last summer, the popular festival promises to "bring the town centre to life".

You may also want to watch:

Letchworth BID manager Chris Wilson said: "Whether your thing is swing, rockabilly, mod, soul, funk, disco, film, art or design, or if you just want to dress up for a day, the Letchworth Vintage Festival event will be a sensual delight, bringing the town centre to life.

"From JiveSwing to a fashion show, a collector's dream and a joyous creative feast for all ages - we celebrate the music, fashion, film, art, cars, motorcycles and dance from the 1920s to the 1950s, with the emphasis throughout on glamour and head-turning style. It's not one to be missed."

Ladies enjoyed their moment on the catwalk at the Vintage Festival at the weekend. Picture: Ray CordellLadies enjoyed their moment on the catwalk at the Vintage Festival at the weekend. Picture: Ray Cordell

The event will run from 11am until 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 30.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

‘Inadequate’ Hitchin childcare service shut down by Ofsted

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

‘Inadequate’ Hitchin childcare service shut down by Ofsted

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth

Stevenage carer’s pride after walk brings community together

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller was all smiles at the Stevenage Carers Walk at Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2020 saved thanks to influx of volunteers

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Shortage of train crew to cause delays between King’s Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn

Passengers travelling on Great Northern services today between London Kings Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn could experience delays of up to 60 minutes due to a shortage of train crew. Picture: Nick Gill

Red Box Project aims to tackle period poverty in Stevenage

Members of Stevenage Youth Council helped deliver Red Box Project donations and donation bins to schools around Stevenage. Picture courtesy of SBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists