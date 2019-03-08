Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth Archant

The Letchworth Vintage Festival is set for its second year next weekend, bringing the roaring '20s back to the town centre.

A classic car display was a crowd pleaser at the Letchworth Vintage Festival. Picture: Love Letchworth A classic car display was a crowd pleaser at the Letchworth Vintage Festival. Picture: Love Letchworth

Following its successful inaugural event last summer, the popular festival promises to "bring the town centre to life".

Letchworth BID manager Chris Wilson said: "Whether your thing is swing, rockabilly, mod, soul, funk, disco, film, art or design, or if you just want to dress up for a day, the Letchworth Vintage Festival event will be a sensual delight, bringing the town centre to life.

"From JiveSwing to a fashion show, a collector's dream and a joyous creative feast for all ages - we celebrate the music, fashion, film, art, cars, motorcycles and dance from the 1920s to the 1950s, with the emphasis throughout on glamour and head-turning style. It's not one to be missed."

Ladies enjoyed their moment on the catwalk at the Vintage Festival at the weekend. Picture: Ray Cordell Ladies enjoyed their moment on the catwalk at the Vintage Festival at the weekend. Picture: Ray Cordell

The event will run from 11am until 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 30.