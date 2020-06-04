Advanced search

George Floyd death: Letchworth vicar’s passionate address goes viral

PUBLISHED: 16:22 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 04 June 2020

St Paul's Letchworth vicar Jeni McQuaid said she felt

St Paul's Letchworth vicar Jeni McQuaid said she felt "compelled to speak out." Picture: Jeni McQuaid

A Letchworth vicar has spoken out against the murder of George Floyd in a viral video address circulating on social media.

Jeni McQuaid, vicar at St Paul’s Letchworth, said she felt “compelled to speak up” after watching the footage of George Floyd’s murder.

In an impassioned social media address – which has been viewed over 12,000 times – Jeni said: “I was watching the news this morning and I just got so angry, and sometimes I think there are things which need to be said.

“Sometimes there are issues which are bigger than politics, particularly issues around the value of human life.

“The thing I want to say this morning, along with many other people all over the world, is that black lives matter.

Jeni added: “I am really conscious that I am saying this as someone who is super white, and super privileged, so on one hand, who the hell am I to say that?

“But last week George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight. He was murdered for the colour of his skin, and there are forces with power seeking to silence these legitimate protests.”

Jeni finished the video with a passage from Psalm 139, adding: “George Floyd, for you, and everyone who has died in this way, may you rest in peace, and rise in glory.”

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

