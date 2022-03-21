The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Work at Letchworth Railway Station to improve disabled access

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:20 AM March 21, 2022
Storeroom at Letchworth train station transformed into toilet for disabled

Before and after the transformation at Letchworth Railway Station - Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

A new accessible toilet has been installed at Letchworth Railway Station as part of a £600,000 improvement package to make rail networks easier for passengers with disabilities to use.

Govia Thameslink Railway has completed the package over the past year, with enhancements to the Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern rail networks including wheelchair-user-friendly customer information points and testing devices for induction loop systems.

The train company says the "star of the programme" is the new accessible toilet and baby-changing facilities at Letchworth station, having converted a dilapidated gents' toilet that was being used as a storeroom.

Carl Martin, GTR’s accessibility lead, said: “We’re delivering on our pledge to make travelling easier for our disabled customers, and others who need help with accessibility. These small but important improvements remove some of the barriers for disabled people."

