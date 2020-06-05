‘We are back open, pop in and say hello’ – Letchworth businesses ready to reopen

A number of businesses will be reopening on Monday, June 15. Picture: Letchworth BID Archant

As lockdown measures start to ease, popular businesses across Letchworth have begun preparations for reopening.

A number of town centre businesses have come together to share a simple message: “We are back open, pop in and say hello. We missed you.”

Popular businesses such as David’s Bookshop, Past and Present, and We Do Yoga, have clubbed together in a photoshoot encouraging customers to return to the town centre.

In the last few weeks, businesses have been busy preparing their premises in anticipation of reopening. Special measures will include laying out social distancing signage, ordering PPE and service cleans to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Chris Wilson, managing director of the Letchworth BID, has welcomed the latest lockdown relaxations from the government, and said the town “has demonstrated unprecedented support, resilience and collaboration during lockdown.”

“As more of our businesses prepare to reopen, the BID has made available an amazing range of services and merchandise that will enable a safe reopening for staff and consumers,” Chris said.

“We will continue to support all businesses, to adapt and respond accordingly to government advice and guidelines, and look forwards to the day that all businesses are able to reopen.

“Signage, certificates of compliance and safety measures will all be clearly displayed across all businesses.”

The Letchworth Garden City BID represents businesses in Letchworth town centre, with the aim of supporting the trading environment and attracting new customers and investment.

Further information about the BID and its work can be found at loveletchworth.com/bid/about-letchworth-bid/.

Featured businesses: • Walkwel – Currently open 2 days a week, full reopening Monday, June 15

• Boots Opticians (Routine Appointments) - Reopening Monday, June 15 (Appointment only)

• Past and Present - Reopening Monday, June 15

• WEDOYOGA - Reopening Monday, June 15

• Joules ect – Re-opening Friday, June 19

• David’s Bookshop - Reopening Monday, June 15

• Just for Me – Reopening Monday, June 15

• Pampered Pets – Open now