Advanced search

‘We are back open, pop in and say hello’ – Letchworth businesses ready to reopen

PUBLISHED: 11:34 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 05 June 2020

A number of businesses will be reopening on Monday, June 15. Picture: Letchworth BID

A number of businesses will be reopening on Monday, June 15. Picture: Letchworth BID

Archant

As lockdown measures start to ease, popular businesses across Letchworth have begun preparations for reopening.

A number of town centre businesses have come together to share a simple message: “We are back open, pop in and say hello. We missed you.”

Popular businesses such as David’s Bookshop, Past and Present, and We Do Yoga, have clubbed together in a photoshoot encouraging customers to return to the town centre.

In the last few weeks, businesses have been busy preparing their premises in anticipation of reopening. Special measures will include laying out social distancing signage, ordering PPE and service cleans to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Chris Wilson, managing director of the Letchworth BID, has welcomed the latest lockdown relaxations from the government, and said the town “has demonstrated unprecedented support, resilience and collaboration during lockdown.”

“As more of our businesses prepare to reopen, the BID has made available an amazing range of services and merchandise that will enable a safe reopening for staff and consumers,” Chris said.

“We will continue to support all businesses, to adapt and respond accordingly to government advice and guidelines, and look forwards to the day that all businesses are able to reopen.

“Signage, certificates of compliance and safety measures will all be clearly displayed across all businesses.”

You may also want to watch:

The Letchworth Garden City BID represents businesses in Letchworth town centre, with the aim of supporting the trading environment and attracting new customers and investment.

Further information about the BID and its work can be found at loveletchworth.com/bid/about-letchworth-bid/.

Featured businesses: • Walkwel – Currently open 2 days a week, full reopening Monday, June 15

• Boots Opticians (Routine Appointments) - Reopening Monday, June 15 (Appointment only)

• Past and Present - Reopening Monday, June 15

• WEDOYOGA - Reopening Monday, June 15

• Joules ect – Re-opening Friday, June 19

• David’s Bookshop - Reopening Monday, June 15

• Just for Me – Reopening Monday, June 15

• Pampered Pets – Open now

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage ‘to stand in solidarity’ with black community at peaceful vigil this weekend

A peaceful vigil will be held at King George V field on Sunday. Picture: BeMe

‘We are back open, pop in and say hello’ – Letchworth businesses ready to reopen

A number of businesses will be reopening on Monday, June 15. Picture: Letchworth BID

Face coverings to become mandatory on public transport, Welwyn Hatfield MP announces

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport by June 15. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

NHS Test and Trace will help us get life back on track

Work continues on the NHS Covid-19 app following a successful rollout on the Isle of Wight Picture: contributed

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens
Drive 24